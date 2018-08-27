BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has learned from sources that the IRB final report concluded that Det. Sean Suiter took his own life.

The police department will release the findings of the report later this week.

The IRB concluded its investigation last week.

The police department has not yet received the final report.

Detective Suiter was shot in the head with his own service weapon in November 2017. Police said there was evidence of a “brief but violent” struggle and provided a vague description of a suspect who was never found despite a $215,000 reward.

Detective Suiter was on Bennett Place in West Baltimore investigating a triple murder when he ducked into a vacant lot. He made one final, unintelligible radio transmission. At the time of his death, Suiter was separate from his partner who was across the street.

The Board has reviewed surveillance video from the scene that has never been made public. It is unclear if it will be following the release of the findings.

Suiter’s family said they do not believe he killed himself. He was found with dirt on his clothing, which is evidence of a struggle.

The IRB has also been in touch with federal prosecutors as part of its investigation.

Suiter was shot the day before he was scheduled to testify in front of a federal grand jury in a police corruption case.

Prosecutors said Suiter was not a target of their investigation, but his testimony was part of the larger ongoing probe into the Gun Trace Task Force.

Detective Suiter previously worked with Sgt. Wayne Jenkins who once headed the GTTF and is now in federal prison.

During federal trials, testimony revealed Suiter and Jenkins were among the undercover officers who chased Umar Burley and Brent Matthews in 2010. Prosecutors said police planted drugs on the men. Suiter unwittingly found the narcotics.

This story is developing.

