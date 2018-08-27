BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh announced Monday the indictment of 13 Blood gang members for crimes in Baltimore city and county, including the 2017 homicide of a popular Canton bartender.

The FBI worked with local law enforcement to investigate the crimes, going undercover and putting their lives at risk, Frosh said.

They were arrested for violent drug and organized criminal behavior and some were arrested for the shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak, who was robbed and fatally shot on Boston Street.

Malik Mungo, member of “500L” — a subgroup of the gang — was charged in the killing of Dvorak. A high-ranking member of the gang gave Mungo the gun he used in the crime.

