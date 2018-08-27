BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County superintendent Dallas Dance is out of prison and shared a statement on Twitter saying he’s “starting a new chapter of his life.”

“I awake today ready to begin a new chapter in the book of life. Just like any great book, all chapters build on each other to form a compelling narrative. It is important and it is my wish to reflect very briefly on the prior chapter in my life before steadfastly and humbly moving forward. Over the past year, much growth and reflection has occurred, and before I step into this new chapter, I wish to deeply and sincerely apologize to any persons whom my past actions may have impacted. In life, whether we are winning or losing, we have to shake off the past and keep moving forward focusing on the task ahead. To the hundreds of thousands of students and people I have impacted and will continue to impact through leadership, service, and acts of kindness, I apologize the most but I ask that you use me to recognize that humility, grace, and acceptance of responsibility are key ingredients to living your best life. We all fall down, but what sets us apart are the greater works we do upon getting up,” Dance shared on Twitter.

Dance received a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of perjury after failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 5 years, and reportedly wanted Dance to serve at least a year and a half behind bars.

His six-month sentenced turned into a four-month sentenced and he was released Monday.

