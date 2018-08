BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot Monday evening in Duncalk, and police are now searching for the shooter.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the double shooting happened at 7 p.m. in the unit block of Wise Ave.

Responding officers found two victims in serious condition who were taken to a local hospital.

No further details have been released at this time.

