BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tight-knit gaming community is reacting to the devastating shooting at a Madden tournament and the loss of two well-known players.

Gamers are now rallying together and calling for change.

The condolences have pouring in by the thousands as gamers across social media have been sharing their memories of the victims and also offering their support to their community.

Meanwhile, they’re also calling on tournament organizers to crack down on security.

Virtual game play with real-life connections.

The worldwide gamer community is remembering Eli “TrueBoy” Clayton and Taylor “SpotMe” Robertson who were killed Sunday at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police say Baltimore native David Katz opened fire, shooting 11 people total, before taking his own life.

“These players take their games very seriously, these people are under a lot of pressure. But I mean, it’s a lot of fun and I can’t imagine getting, having something like that happen,” one person said.

Online, gamers are sharing photos and condolences.

A member of the Madden team tweeting: “This game has brought so many people together over the years that now consider each other family.”

Video game maker EA Sports said in a statement: “Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime.”

Police are stationed outside Boston’s Seaport World Trade Center, where a similar tournament is underway this week.

As players ask event organizers across the country for better security.

“I’m sitting here playing a tournament, and there’s some just random fan or guy like literally like in my face, like while I’m playing. Like screaming in my ear. I was like ‘Dude,’ like, I had to like push him and like tell him like, ‘Dude get out of my face,'” one gamer said.

A community calling for change and coping with devastating loss.

