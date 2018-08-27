LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County firefighter and father of two is battling cancer — and the man who normally rescues others needs some help paying his medical bills.

You’ve probably seen firefighter Jesse McCullough before. A video of him rescuing an older golden retriever went viral a year and a half ago. The dog was freezing and couldn’t scramble up the side of a concrete drain. The dog was safely returned to its owners.

But, now McCullough needs help. He’s battling Stage 4 colon cancer and until recently was still working at the firehouse in Landover Hills.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a guy who puts in the extra effort,” said a co-worker Lt. Kevin Wittmer, “He’s got a good attitude and he’s a friend to everybody.”

The husband and father of two now has medical bills stacking up — so his friends and family started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

“He was given some devastating news last Friday indicating that his cancer had grown and spread and he is no longer a surgical candidate as we had hoped,’ said an update on his fundraising page. “Jesse is awaiting acceptance into a Clinical Trial at Georgetown University and is hoping to start momentarily. In the interim he will be starting chemotherapy.”

“He always had a good attitude, even though the hardest parts of his life. recently, he took pride in his job, still does and is all about service to others.”Wittmer said.

Now the phrase #McCulloughStrong is seen on a fire helmet at Station 30. It rests on the engine he used to drive.

“He would always push me to do more than I thought I could that always meant something to me,” said Firefighter Kaulin Rose,” The further down on my career I appreciate it and hopefully further on I can pass the same things he taught me on to other firefighters that join the department.”

Firefighters and friends have so far raised nearly $38,000 to help with the costs of fighting cancer.

To donate, click here.

