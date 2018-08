BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 20-year-old out of Baltimore County.

Kasidee Rae Leybold was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Cherlyn Rd. on Monday.

She was driving a blue 2016 Dodge Charger, with Marylandd tag #5CM5050.

Anyone with information on Leybold is asked to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook