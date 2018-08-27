TALBOT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Talbot County Sheriff’s Office joins the nation’s law enforcement craze and released a lip-sync challenge video that throwbacks to some of the classics.

The video includes deputies and the sheriff singing along to eighties and nineties classics – like Prince’s “Purple Rain,” RUN-DMC’s “It’s Tricky,” Sammy Hager’s “I Can’t Drive 55,” SC/DC’s “Dog Eat Dog,” The Beatles'”Help!,” Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and finally they bring it back to this decade with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

Talbot Lip Sync Challenge from Jim Thompson on Vimeo.

They used the video to highlight their Talbot Goes Purple campaign to stop substance abuse.

