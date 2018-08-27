  • WJZ 13On Air

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – truck carrying some 140 head of cattle overturned at a major freeway interchange, causing traffic backups for motorists.

cattle 1 Tractor Trailer Carrying Cattle Overturns On Texas Freeway

Photo: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW

The accident happened around midnight on the ramp from westbound Interstate-30 to northbound Interstate-635 in Mesquite.

A number of animals survived the crash and were removed from the truck. Several dead cows are still inside the semi.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office sent its animal response team to the scene. Deputies put up chutes to help corral the livestock once the truck was opened.

cattle 2 Tractor Trailer Carrying Cattle Overturns On Texas Freeway

Photo: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW

The driver of the big rig was not hurt, but told officers the load shifted as he took the ramp and it caused the truck to flip onto its side.

The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.

