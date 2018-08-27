Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rescuers with Baltimore County Fire and several other agencies are now looking for a man who reportedly went under the water in Loch Raven Reservoir.
Initially they were hoping to rescue the man, but now are searching for the missing man’s body.
According to the county fire department, crews are in the 10500 block of Pot Spring Road. This is north of the Dulaney Valley bridge.
Several swiftwater rescue teams are also on scene.
This story is developing.
