BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rescuers with Baltimore County Fire and several other agencies are now looking for a man who reportedly went under the water in Loch Raven Reservoir.

Initially they were hoping to rescue the man, but now are searching for the missing man’s body.

UPDATE, inland water rescue at Loch Raven Reservoir is now a recovery. Divers from Carroll County's Gamber & Community Fire Co are in the water, searching for victim. EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 27, 2018

According to the county fire department, crews are in the 10500 block of Pot Spring Road. This is north of the Dulaney Valley bridge.

Several swiftwater rescue teams are also on scene.

