BALTIMORE (WJZ) — And here for your enjoyment is yet another heat wave in Baltimore. You’d think we’d be used to dealing with heat waves given this Summer, but I am not sure that is the case. Or is it more of a, “here we go again!” type deal? Look I love the Summer. But I would be lying if I did not say that I am, this year, looking forward to a little Fall making an appearance here in the Mid-Atlantic. “Here we go again..”

A heat wave is when temperatures go above 90° three days in a row. 92° today, 94° the next two days. The heat index will be close to 100° today, for sure at the century mark tomorrow. A cold front sliding in on Thursday will end that streak with a high that day of 89°. I know science is exact but that is close enough to 90 for me.

So once Fall and Winter hit, how long until we wish for another bout of “here we go again?’ After this Summer I am pretty sure it might take a while. Like until pipes start busting from the cold.

MB!

