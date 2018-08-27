  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and humid start to the week after four dry and very comfortable days!

Look for the same pattern until Thursday, when a cool front will approach the area with a chance of showers and a gradual cool down.

Clouds may linger into the weekend, along with cooler, but not less humid air.

Take it easy the next few days, as we will top out over 90, and the heat index will likely be over 100 degrees as well.

