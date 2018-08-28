ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing off the beach in Sandy Point Park Tuesday ended with her body recovered Tuesday night after 11 p.m.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for the girl reported missing while she was swimming at Sandy Point State Park on Tuesday.

The child was last seen wearing a black and pink bathing suit, she reportedly went under the water and did not resurface, according to the Coast Guard.

Her body was recovered shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Annapolis. Searchers employed side-scan sonar in operation to find the girl, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police and first responders also looked along the shoreline.

The call came out at 6:33 p.m.

Osmon E is the 12-year-old girl’s neighbor.

He said his family and her family came to Sandy Point for a day of fun.

“The kids went out into the water. They were playing in the water, and one of the kids come running back saying that one of the other kids, the 12-year-old got taken out by the current,” Osmon said.

He said he was working the grill, but said rescue efforts were immediate.

“There was a couple people down there fishing and they tried to jump in, two guys tried to jump in and they couldn’t find her,” Osmon said.

Natural Resources police officials said conditions in the water at the time the 12-year-old went missing were rough.

“It was a 2-3 foot bay chop. The kids went a little further than had so it was over their heads and that’s when the difficulty began,” said Melissa Scarborough with Maryland DNR.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook