BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in southeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of N Curley Street, police said.

Crime scene in Southeast Baltimore where police say someone opened fire about an hour ago, hitting a 12-year-old girl in the leg #WJZ pic.twitter.com/61a3afFn8w — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) August 28, 2018

The girl was walking and heard shots, then realized she was struck.

No other details are available at this time. This story is developing.

