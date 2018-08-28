WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect As Heat Wave Hits Maryland
Filed Under:Edgewood, Harford County, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body Tuesday night after a shooting on Edgewood Street in Baltimore.

BPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood for a report of a shooting at around 8:41 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story is developing. 

