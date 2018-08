BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy has died early Tuesday morning from “trauma to the head”.

Just after 3:06 a.m., police received a call in the 3100 block of Bero Road. Officers found the 3-year-old with trauma to the head.

The child was transported to St. Agnes Hospital, where he was died at 3:49 a.m.

His official manner of death is still being determined.

This story is developing.