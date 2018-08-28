BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The LGBT Health Resource Center recently welcomed a new director, Sam McClure.

McClure joined the center on August. 20 from the National LGBT Chamber Center of Commerce, where she was a Senior Vice President overseeing affiliate relations, external affairs, advocacy and supplier diversity teams. She was also a part of the organization’s executive leadership team.

She is taking over for Nate Sweeney, who left the center last spring.

“Wellness means more than access to medical treatment when it’s needed. It’s also about individuals having the ability to live well and sustain themselves and their families,” McClure said. “For LGBTQ people, this threat and other existing barriers are multiplied and magnified by a shortage of informed and affirming health care providers. Chase Brexton’s LGBT Health Resource Center is leading from this intersection of needs. I’m looking forward to leading the center’s efforts to improve health care access and outcomes for all LGBTQ people.”

McClure said among her first priorities will be meeting local LGBTQ community leaders in Baltimore, and building on the center’s existing relationship and partnerships.

“We were impressed by Sam’s dedication to the LGBT community, and her understanding of the current challenges its members face in accessing welcoming health care and other essential resources,” said Patrick Mutch, President and CEO of Chase Brexton Health Care. “We welcome her to the Chase Brexton team and know she will carry on the important work that our LGBT Health Resource Center does each day.”

