BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Divers in Baltimore County have recovered the body of a drowning victim in the Loch Raven Reservoir.

The body was recovered just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The identity of the drowning victim has not been determined at this time.

#BCoPD divers recover body of Loch Raven Reservoir drowning victim. https://t.co/mN6CfwF8gg ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 28, 2018

Earlier Monday, rescuers responded to a report of a man going under water.

Rescuers were hoping they could rescue the person, but soon found that it was a recovery.

