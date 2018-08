BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 p.m. for areas of Maryland.

While the temperature will reach the mid-90’s, heat index values will reach up to 105 degrees.

#MDWX These heat advisories will go into effect at Noon, and last through the evening. pic.twitter.com/UBpnr6mEUe — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 28, 2018

The national weather service encourages people to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

