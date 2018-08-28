HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A Havre De Grace teen has been indicted for the killing of a 15-year-old girl more than a year ago.

Nae-Shawn Jaheim-Troy Perry was 16 at the time of the murder.

Investigators said he killed Maleigha Solonka, whose body was found last August in the woods along Webb Lane.

The medical examiner ruled her cause of death as asphyxiation.

The now 17-year-old is also facing rape and other sex offenses in connection with a separate incident in February of last year.

