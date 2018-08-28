ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Patch.com) — OpenTable has released its “100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America” list for 2018, and one Maryland restaurant made the cut, which includes venues run by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, and views of New York City, Las Vegas and the Florida Keys. California came out on top again this year with 28 restaurants, followed by Florida with 13 dining destinations and New York with seven spots.

“We know a memorable meal is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer, said in a statement. “This year’s list represents an immense variety of restaurants that not only offer an exceptional meal but also feature breathtaking views that enhance the experience for locals and travelers alike.”

The most scenic restaurant in Maryland, according to OpenTable, is Carrol’s Creek Cafe on Spa Creek in Annapolis.

