BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect wanted for a double shooting in Dundalk that resulted in the death of one person.

37-year-old Tavon Powell is wanted in connection with the double shooting.

He is currently wanted for murder and attempted murder, according to police.

#BCoPD are searching for Tavon Powell (37) as the suspect in the Dundalk double shooting. He is currently wanted for murder and attempted murder.

Police say the double shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the unit block of Wise Ave.

The female victim, 26-year-old Gabrielle Marie Paugh of the unit block of Wise Avenue, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male victim, 34-year-old Aaron Michael Wearins of the 3000 block of McElderry Street in Baltimore, is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on Powell is asked to call 911 or police at (410) 307-2020.

