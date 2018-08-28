Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennesee Titans for a future draft pick, the team announced Tuesday.
Correa is starting his third season in the NFL. He started his career as a 2016 second-round pick (42nd overall) for the Ravens.
In 2017, he played in all 16 games, three starting for the Ravens and had a recorded eight tackles and one pass defense. He also collected seven special teams tackles last season.
