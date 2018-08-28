WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect As Heat Wave Hits Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennesee Titans for a future draft pick, the team announced Tuesday.

Correa is starting his third season in the NFL. He started his career as a 2016 second-round pick (42nd overall) for the Ravens.

In 2017, he played in all 16 games, three starting for the Ravens and had a recorded eight tackles and one pass defense. He also collected seven special teams tackles last season.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s