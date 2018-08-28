WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect As Heat Wave Hits Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland troopers say a man jumped 50 feet (15 meters) from a bridge just outside Washington to avoid crashing cars.

News outlets cite a Maryland State Police release saying 43-year-old Toray Lamond Guider’s car struck the guardrail Sunday on the Capital Beltway and overturned, but he was able to get out and walk to the right shoulder. An off-duty fire and rescue worker, 45-year-old William Schnaekel of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, pulled his car in front of Guider’s to help.

Police say a car driven by 46-year-old Fatemeh Beshkari then crashed into the overturned car and the rear of Shanaekel’s bechile.

Police believe Guider jumped at that point, to avoid getting hit by the car. He remains hospitalized. His condition is unclear.

Schnaekel and Beshkari also received medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

