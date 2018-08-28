COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland football team is just days away from its first game of the season, with two investigations underway surrounding the team.

Inside Cole Field House and away from heat and humidity that has proven deadly, the Maryland Terrapins set the tone for their first game of the season.

“We are excited that it’s finally game week,” said interim head coach Matt Canada.

Canada said he has worked hard to keep players present as the team tries to operate as normal under the hovering dark cloud of two investigations, mourning the death of a teammate and the continued suspension of head coach DJ Durkin.

“The best I can be is what I can do right here, right now,” Canada said. “Everything behind me is behind me. We talk about it probably daily as a team, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way they’re working at it.”

The University of Maryland football program was propelled into headlines this spring when offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed and died of heatstroke after a team workout. His death is under investigation.

“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh.

Soon after, the university announced a second investigation into an alleged team culture of fear, intimidation and mistreatment of players.

An offseason the team hopes to outshine on the field.

“Everything they’ve dealt with, they’ve done the best job that they possibly can. I think we’re as ready as we could possibly be, given the situation that we’re in. I feel very good about that,” Canada said.

Coach Canada said the players have been thinking about how they would like to honor Jordan McNair on the field this season, but they haven’t said if they’ll be doing anything specific in his memory this weekend.

