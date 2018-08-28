BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I just want to say at the start that we will take a good hard look at the weekend tomorrow. There are still a lot of question marks re Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The timing of a cold front. Where it will stall, a low moving along the stalled front, how much moisture will it drag in, the eventual Orioles one loss record*, and will high pressure build in by the end of the holiday weekend? There will still be, those concerns tomorrow but we will have a better view of factors influencing all the above by the mid-week mark.

Today we actually have a question in the forecast. And for that matter tomorrow too. The question is simply, “Is the forecast high too low?” Really, legit. 94° with the forecast high today, with a heat index of 102°. Yes hotter and more humid than yesterday. But it is VERY possible we could blowtorch later and that 94° could go to 96°. And in big heat, and deep cold, two degrees does make a difference. Both seasonal feelings are life in the pit of misery to be honest. So indeed 96°, or 97° later does have impact. Guaranteed some car thermometers will get there.

Hang tough folks it’s the seasonal temp roller coaster we see at many points in any given season here in the Mid-Atlantic. By Friday and Saturday back to the low 80’s.

MB

