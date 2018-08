BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Cheyanne N. Karim-Cook., 11, and Michaela K. Mapanzi, 12.

They were both last seen on August 28 in the Essex area in the unit-block of Moline Circ, 21221. They are both believed to be with each other.

Police are asking for the public to call 911 with any information on the two girls.

This story is developing.