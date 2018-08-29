BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are more questions than answers after a review board decided that Baltimore PD Detective Sean Suiter killed himself while on duty.

It’s stirring up more controversy in the high interest case. A Baltimore PD press conference held Wednesday morning left a lot of unanswered questions.

Some people tell WJZ they weren’t surprised by the board’s findings, while others say they just don’t believe Suiter committed suicide.

On both sides, people have a lot of questions and they’re looking to police for answers.

With a 207 page final report finally made public, an independent review board’s investigation into the death of Sean Suiter closed.

But, it’s opened a new conversation on the controversial case.

“Like many people, it just brings up a lot of questions, and hopefully we can get to the bottom of that by reading the report, analyzing it and figuring out how to move forward,” said Baltimore Councilman Brandon Scott.

Scott says he is in the process of combing through the evidence listed in the IRB report that led to the unanimous finding that Suiter committed suicide while on duty last November.

Neighbors who watched their block be put on lock down after it became a crime scene as police frantically searched for a suspect say they don’t need to see the written report.

“No, that couldn’t have happened, especially if the officer gun was used, but yet, no one was around him when the gun was fired but himself,” said Baltimore resident Craig Hall.

Hall questioned the search for a suspect since it began. He says he suspected suicide as the yellow crime scene tape went up.

Neighbor Andrew Gordon disagrees.

“If it was a suicide, then why did they give us the entire story of somebody shot the dude and they’re searching for the dude around here?” Gordon asked.

More questions than answers as leaders across the city promise to dig into the review board’s ruling.

The final report is far from the final word on a case that rocked the city. A case that has now turned into a murder mystery. Now, many suspect this discussion will not end at the IRB’s conclusion of suicide.

This does not close the Baltimore Police Department’s investigation into the case.

