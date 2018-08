ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Bike lanes are coming to Annapolis, but it may cost drivers some parking spots to do so.

The city will install a temporary bike lane on Main Street and remove parking from one side of downtown for a month.

The $100,000 project will launch September 16.

In addition to the five-foot bike path the city will also install temporary 4-feet wide sidewalk platforms for additional seating for dining visitors.

