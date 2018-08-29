BALTIMORE CO. Md., (WJZ) — The second victim shot Monday night in Dundalk has died from their injuries, and police are still searching for the person who opened fire.

Police say the double shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the unit block of Wise Ave.

The female victim, 26-year-old Gabrielle Marie Paugh, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male victim, 34-year-old Aaron Michael Wearins, was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Police have identified 37-year-old Tavon Powell as the suspected shooter in this case.

Aaron Wearins was pronounced deceased on 8/29 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. #BCoPD continue to search for suspect, Tavon Powell. ^SV https://t.co/ML8ps9KOxM https://t.co/c15jUqPlW5 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 29, 2018

Anyone with information on Powell is asked to call 911 or police at (410) 307-2020.

