BALTIMORE CO. Md., (WJZ) — The second victim shot Monday night in Dundalk has died from their injuries, and police are still searching for the person who opened fire.

Police say the double shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the unit block of Wise Ave.

The female victim, 26-year-old Gabrielle Marie Paugh, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male victim, 34-year-old Aaron Michael Wearins, was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Police have identified 37-year-old Tavon Powell as the suspected shooter in this case.

Anyone with information on Powell is asked to call 911 or police at (410) 307-2020.

