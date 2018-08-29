HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WNEP) — An owner of an exotic pet store in Pennsylvania got a call early Tuesday morning that has him searching for clues and two alleged burglars.

He told WNEP he had multiple exotic pets stolen from his store.

At CDE Exotics, security camera video shows a large piece of concrete being thrown through the front door shortly before 4 a.m. An hour later, two people entered the store and stole multiple exotic animals.

Hanover Township police are now looking for the alleged burglars.

Cameron English has a special connection with animals. He says he’s been rescuing them his entire life and has spent the last 16 years as a veterinary technician.

“Every single one of them are my babies,” English said. “I love them to death. This is my passion. This is what I do. I don’t work a day in my life because I love this.”

His clear love for pets is why this is so hard to fathom.

Two people broke into English’s store, CDE Exotics in Hanover Township. Working at a swift pace, the burglars stole multiple exotic animals, including three baby alligators, stuffing them into what looks like bookbags.

“Stealing my animals is like stealing my heart. You don’t do that.”

The video shows a large piece of foundation was thrown through the door. A neighbor noticed a large hole in the door a couple hours later and called authorities.

“This is sickening. This place is here to help people out with all these dangerous animals. They even have like cobras and stuff like that. To take from that. Why? There’s no need for this,” Victor Centeno said.

“They’re not your common animals. They knew what they were doing,” English added.

English tells us he knows for sure that three baby alligators were stolen. He’s trying to figure out if any other pets were stolen, but right now, he estimates it’s about a $3,000 loss. If you have any information, contact Hanover Township police.

