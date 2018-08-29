BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not even fall yet, but already there are rumors swirling that it could be a whopper of a winter.

The Farmer’s Almanac released its predictions, and forecasters said it appears it may be a very long, cold and snow-filled winter.

They said a particularly nasty snowstorm is predicted for March 20-23.

However, the middle o the U.S. will see the most snow, particularly the Great Lakes and New England areas.

