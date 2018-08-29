BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder endorsed Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland Wednesday.

“At a time when equality and justice are at risk in our country, we need a courageous civil rights leader as governor who will protect Maryland from the worst of Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda” said Holder in a written statement. “Ben Jealous’ vision on criminal justice reform, fully funding education, and building an inclusive economy will make Maryland a safer and more just place to live.”

Holder served as Attorney General under Barack Obama from 2009 – 2015.

Some of the other high profile names endorsing Jealous are Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Cory Booker, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Jealous is looking to unseat Republican Governor Larry Hogan in November.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook