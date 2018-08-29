BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The people who brought you Mr. Trash Wheel say you only have eight more days left to order what they believe will be the hottest gift for the holidays — a Mr. Trash Wheel plush.

Mr. Trash Wheel is an automated conveyor driven by solar power.

Trash that washes into the Jones Falls ends up in a tight canal next to the Pier 6 performance venue.

The trash is funneled up into Mr. Trash Wheel and is deposited in a small dumpster under his solar panels.

His hunger for garbage has meant that in just four years he’s kept over a million bottles and cups out of the harbor, the Chesapeake Bay, and ultimately the Atlantic Ocean.

“I watch the live stream some times on the internet,” said Ethan, a visitor from Pennsylvania. ” I know that he are his one millionth piece of trash no too long ago.”

It’s fans like Ethan who want a piece of Mr. Wheel, and now he can have it in the form of a plush doll.

Adam Lindquist, a representative of the non-profit Healthy Harbors Initiative which owns Mr. Wheel, says the toy is a 16-inch plush made by a company in Florida named Budsies.

In just a week, they’ve sold 600.

“This is kind of a limited time limited edition offer and so we’re making them and selling them for $30 plus shipping and handling,” Lindquist said.

Each one sold will help to pay Mr. Trash Wheel’s operating costs.

HHI figures about 25 pounds of trash will be picked up per plush.

Across from the full sized Trash Wheel, with Robyn Stegman the voice of Mr. Trash Wheel standing nearby,

Schuh: “Are Captain Trash Wheel, and Professor Trash Wheel… are they jealous of you?”

Mr. Wheel: “Look at my face. I’m so cute, so adorable… do you really think anyone could be jealous of me?”

Schuh: “I do.”

Mr. Wheel: “Well I appreciate that. I think that Professor Trash Wheel, and Captain Trash Wheel understand that I’m really promoting this global message to get plastic out of the ocean.”

“Then he’s cute, I think he can be educational,” said Denise, visiting from New Jersey.

“Sign me up. I want one,” Ethan added.

The plush toys are available from mrtrashwheel.com until next Thursday, Sept. 6.

