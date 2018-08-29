  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old girl found dead in a Virginia motel room have been charged with child abuse.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports 31-year-olds Cherie Danielle Sullivan and James Edward Cressel were arrested this week following the Friday discovery of their daughter. Court records say the girl’s parents gave “vague, differing stories” about how their daughter was found dead.

Records say the girl had visible bruises on her forehead, and the parents’ timeline of events don’t match with the girl’s potential time of death. Records also say Sullivan told authorities she and her husband are addicted to opiates and the baby tested positive for opiates at birth.

It’s unclear if Sullivan or Cressel have a lawyer to contact for comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s