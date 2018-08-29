BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Questions remain unanswered after the mass shooting in Florida just days ago.

According to court documents, David Katz, of Baltimore, started taking medication at 12-years-old. He would go days without bathing, would play video games into all hours of the night and was in and out of treatment facilities for psychiatric care.

David Katz opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people and injuring several others.

“I was on the bench and looked to my left and was just watching people get ripped,” said Ronald Casey, who survived the shooting.

Casey said he dove on a group of his friends to protect them from gunfire.

“That felt like an eternity. It felt like an hour but it probably only lasted 10 seconds or whatever,” Casey said.

As the terrifying stories are surfacing, so is the background of the 24-year-old Katz from Baltimore, who went to multiple centers for psychiatric care and even went off to Utah for a therapeutic Wilderness school.

Despite the signs he had been struggling mentally, Katz was still able to purchase a firearm.

Maryland Democratic Senator Robert Zirkin has spoken out about the attack and said it sheds light on the need to review laws surrounding the length someone can be admitted to a psychiatric facility and still pass a background check to obtain a gun.

Buyers cannot pass a background check if they were not admitted to a psychiatric facility for at least 30 consecutive days.

Court records in his parents’ divorce show Katz was admitted for less than that but do not indicate whether he hospitalized himself.

The investigation is still active. Authorities said they are looking into Katz’s actions before the shooting, where he stayed and who he had contact with.

