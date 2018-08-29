BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland may be famous for its seafood, hard-working residents in the old line state are also getting some recognition.

According to Wallet Hub, Marland is the 12th hardest-working state in the country.

Researchers looked at factors such as average workweek hours, commute time and workers committed to their jobs to rank each state. Alaska was ranked the number one hardest-working state in the nation.

Michigan came in last place.

