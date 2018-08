BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 4-year-old girl.

Madison Sumter was last seen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 6100 block of Bessemer Ave.

She was last seen wearing a pink colored dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

