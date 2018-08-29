BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new gun law in Maryland is aiming to reduce gun violence, and it is set to go into effect October 1.

Under the new law, family members or law enforcement can seek a court hearing to have guns removed from the home of people who they believe are at risk of hurting themselves or others.

It also allows for individuals believed to be a threat, be placed into the background check system.

The law is in response to the deadly mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida back in February.

Gun control advocates said they believe “risk protective orders,” will help curb violence.

