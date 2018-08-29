  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Prince George's County Police

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A since-deleted Facebook Live video in which a police officer speaking to children refers to a “black bad guy” has forced a Washington-area police chief to apologize.

News outlets report that Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a YouTube video Monday that he’s apologizing for the officer’s “unfortunate” remark, made Friday.

Stawinski wouldn’t identify the officer, who was giving a K-9 demonstration to a group of students. The officer said “if a black bad guy is running and drops” an item, police dogs could detect human odor.

Stawinski said the officer is “very troubled by the response this has elicited in comparison to his record of service.”

It’s unclear whether the officer has been disciplined.

The police department has been investigated for discrimination in hiring and disciplining practices.

