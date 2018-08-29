  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The 12-year-old girl who drowned at a Maryland state park Tuesday was identified Wednesday morning.

Kaniya Kenly, 12, of Baltimore, was out with a group of 15 people swimming in deeper water when she slipped under the water at Sandy Point State Park.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Capt. Melissa Scarborough said bystanders tried to help, and police, fire officials and dive teams were called in. Rescuers used side-scan sonar in their search, and continued looking as it grew dark.

The girl’s body was found around 4 1/2 hours after officials were called, around 11 p.m.

