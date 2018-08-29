  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Another day of high temperatures and high humidity which brought the real feel up to 104 degrees throughout the afternoon Wednesday.

A front on Thursday will bring more clouds and some cooling showers later in the day.

Much cooler air will settle in the area on Friday with more showers as well. It’s not expected to reach the 90-degree mark in the next seven days, heading into September.

WJZ will be watching the tropics, as it appears it may be finally heating up by next week. More on that as we move into the next month, which will be the peak of hurricane season.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s