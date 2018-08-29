BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of high temperatures and high humidity which brought the real feel up to 104 degrees throughout the afternoon Wednesday.

A front on Thursday will bring more clouds and some cooling showers later in the day.

Much cooler air will settle in the area on Friday with more showers as well. It’s not expected to reach the 90-degree mark in the next seven days, heading into September.

WJZ will be watching the tropics, as it appears it may be finally heating up by next week. More on that as we move into the next month, which will be the peak of hurricane season.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook