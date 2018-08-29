BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As I mentioned yesterday let’s begin to discuss the holiday weekend today. And I have some good news for you. It appears, now I don’t want to jinx this, but it appears we may be trending toward a better overall outlook. Here is the deal, the cold front coming through, tomorrow, with some afternoon-evening thunderstorms will push just a bit to the South. But a Low forming and moving along it with rain here, at times on Friday with push the front even a bit further South. Not completely out of the area but a bit away. We may see more clouds on Saturday and Sunday than we’d like, but as for a river of moisture riding along that front and sending waves of rain our way, that just seems unlikely.

After a morning shower on Saturday, if any, there is only a chance of a spotty thunderstorm, (singular), in the afternoon. No rain in Sunday’s outlook other than a mention, not even a symbol on the map, of a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Monday with a buildup of heat and humidity there could be that chance of a Summertime thunderstorm, but not lines of severe weather.

Like I said, kind of a trend toward the good. Let’s see if we see some consistency in this thought process tomorrow.

MB!

