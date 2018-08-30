BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Halethorpe.

Baltimore County Police said they received a call for a crash on Washington Boulevard at Monumental Road. Once there they found a 2013 Kawaski motorcycle had collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.

Through their investigation, officers determined the Suburban was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard and the motorcycle was traveling northbound. They said the Suburban began to turn left onto Monumental Road when it struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Agha Dilawar Khan, 18. He was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Suburban remained at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

