BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Senator John McCain, who died Saturday from brain cancer, lied in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday.

Thursday, his body was taken to a Phoenix church, where former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy during a memorial service.

Inside the church, his family and hundreds more honored Sen. John McCain.

“While some might find our friendship out of the ordinary, it was a perfect example of what made him an iconic figure of American politics and service to fellow men,” said Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

From a pro-football player to a political rival, there was admiration for the long-time senator.

“We understood the same thing: all politics is personal, it’s all about trust. I trusted John with my life,” Biden said.

Family, friends, and colleagues will attend. For people who knew McCain well, like his frequent co-author Mark Slater, there are strong memories.

“The honor of a lifetime,” said Slater. “I met him in New Orleans in 1988, just sort of accidentally. It was the luckiest day of my life.”

The Joint Base Andrews welcomed the Navy veteran Thursday evening.

McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where the public may pay their respects. White roses rest on his Senate desk, which is debating a permanent memorial. One possibility is a portrait in the Senate’s reception room.

According to Senate President Mitch McConnell, only seven Senators in the entire history of this institution are honored with portraits there.

Former presidents Bush and Obama will deliver eulogies at a service Saturday at the National Cathedral. A private funeral will be held at the Naval Academy’s Chapel in Annapolis on Sunday, followed by burial services at the Academy’s cemetery.

At McCain’s request, he will be buried next to his life-long friend Rear Admiral Chuck Larson.

As for how the McCain family is holding up, Rick Davis, his former campaign manager said “It’s almost as if the Senator prepared them for this moment. They’re tough. They’re doing great.”

