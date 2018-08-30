Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are asking that the public look out for missing 10-year-old Tevonte K. Williams.
He’s described as 5-feet tall and 115 pounds, a short haribut and a scar over his left eye. last seen wearing dark/multi-colored pajama pants, no shirt.
He was last seen around 3:30 a.m. at his residence and was headed off on his 10-speed bike. He could be headed to Homestead Street in Baltimore.
Police ask that if you see him to call 911 Det. Alexander at (410) 272-2121.
