BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore drivers aren’t just bad- they’re actually the worst, according to a new study by Allstate Insurance.

Researchers looked at 200 cities and based the rankings on things including accident claims and how often drivers slam on their brakes.

Baltimore fell one slot from its ranking last year, so this year, Baltimore comes in at #200.

The city has consistently ranked among Allstate’s bottom 10 cities for safe drivers over the last decade.

To some drivers in Baltimore, it comes as no surprise.

“I’ve seen a lot of distracted driving on the roads,” said Baltimore driver, Dana Digennaro.

Digennaro is not shy about admitting her possible contribution to the cause.

According to Allstate, Baltimore drivers see about four years between accident claims. The national average is 10 years between claims.

Charm City is above the national average here too.

Still, some drivers are skeptical of the data.

“If you go to Boston, Massachusetts they are much worse,” said Baltimore driver Alex Blum.

They’re on the list too. Boston replaced Baltimore at 199.

“A lot of aggressive driving and a lot of bad driving,” Bruce Harrison, another driver, said.

Harrison has reason to believe driving could be better.

“I’ve been hit by two cars, one running a red light,” Harrison said.

With a busy Labor Day around the corner, including beach travel, the start of the Terps football season and the funeral of the later Sen. John McCain.

Maryland State Highway Administration officials are urging drivers elsewhere to be mindful.

“Don’t be in a hurry or aggressive behind the wheel. We are doing everything we can on the roads we maintain, the state number of routes to make sure we reduce congestion, improve safety, that type of thing,” said Charlie Gischlar with the MDOT SHA.

Brownsville, Texas, Kansas City and Boise topped the list for best drivers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook