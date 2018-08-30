BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The widow of former Baltimore detective Sean Suiter said she does not agree with the conclusion of the Internal Review Board’s report that her husband turned his service weapon onto himself and committed suicide.

Instead she believes he was murdered.

Nicole Suiter spoke to The Baltimore Sun Wednesday, several hours after the IRB and the Baltimore Police Department addressed the findings in a months-long investigation into the death of Suiter.

She will not allow the city to shame her husband’s name, calling it a cover up.

Nicole remembers talking to her husband less than an hour before his death and he was in a great mood.

“I understand the public has been patiently waiting for Detective Sean Suiter’s wife to speak out and before now I didn’t have the strength in me to do so. However with this outlandish presumption at hand, I will not go on allowing anyone to shame my husband’s name and ruin his legacy with these false allegations of suicide. There’s no one alive that can convince me that the theory that this panel has formulated is correct — is the correct answer. Honestly, I have the same views and thoughts as the majority of the community — and that is my husband did not commit suicide.”

The case remains open with the Baltimore City police, despite the report’s findings.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook