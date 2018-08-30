BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oreo will debut 2 new flavored cookies that some say are treading the line between daring and just plain disgusting.

Oreo’s parent company announced hot wing and wasabi flavored cookies will be hitting store shelves soon.

The bad news is that for now, they’re only going to be available in China.

These aren’t the first unusual flavored concoctions Oreo has developed. In the past the company released kettle corn, orange ice cream and even cherry coke flavored cookies.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook