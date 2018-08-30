  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:oreos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oreo will debut 2 new flavored cookies that some say are treading the line between daring and just plain disgusting.

Oreo’s parent company announced hot wing and wasabi flavored cookies will be hitting store shelves soon.

The bad news is that for now, they’re only going to be available in China.

These aren’t the first unusual flavored concoctions Oreo has developed. In the past the company released kettle corn, orange ice cream and even cherry coke flavored cookies.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s