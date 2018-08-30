  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like Orioles baseball is also entertaining for raccoons.

The team had an interesting fan in the stands Wednesday night during the game versus the Blue Jays.

Jones’ Slam Helps Orioles Beat Blue Jays 10-5 For Sweep

The raccoon was escorted out of the ballpark, unharmed.

“Our recent visitor has been escorted out of the ballpark, unharmed. Though we may bring her back if the score doesn’t change soon,” the Orioles tweeted Wednesday.

Maybe its the same one that rode a bus in DC.

